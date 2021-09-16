CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce plans to debut the FLX Masterminds this fall.
The initiative aims to give executive leaders a safe and confidential space to come together to discuss current challenges, issues and successes in a collaborative environment. The group will be a place for local leaders to share, engage and transform themselves and their organizations with innovation and strength.
Members will come from multiple industries to avoid competitor challenges. They will be senior level leaders like CEOs and executives. In addition, No. 2 leaders in various organizations could be members to gain training and insight for succession planning within the organization.
FLX Masterminds will meet monthly and consult with facilitator Kate McCaffrey. McCaffrey recently established Paradigm Twist Executive Coaching and Consulting in the heart of the Finger Lakes, aiming to help organization leaders better understand their own competence and skills. By focusing, identifying and clarifying their current goals, she partners with clients to determine and devise strategies and specific action plans that enable them to reach their highest ambitions in leadership.
For more information on how to participate in the FLX Masterminds, visit http://www.FLXMasterminds.com.