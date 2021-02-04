CANANDAIGUA — The Lake House on Canandaigua has hired Nicholas Massimilian as its food and beverage director. Massimilian will lead the culinary and beverage strategy, growth and operations of the hotel’s New American-style Rose Tavern restaurant and its casual lakeside Sand Bar, as well as The Barn events venue along with the three interior conference spaces and library bar off the main lobby.
Massimilian joins The Lake House on Canandaigua team with more than 14 years of hospitality and restaurant management experience. The Boston native previously managed operations and customer experience at The Strathallan Hotel and Spa, where his duties included special events, menu design and beverage programs. After two years as the general manager, Massimilian continued his career in Buffalo as the GM at Morton’s The Steakhouse, which operates under Landy’s Inc. Most recently, he oversaw all aspects of the hospitality program for the Rochester restaurant REDD Rochester, led by Michelin star-rated chef Richard Reddington.
“As we look towards our first full season with Rose Tavern and Sand Bar open, a packed calendar of weddings and events along with a spectacular in-room dining program, we felt it was imperative to bring on a special talent to lead our F&B team,” Lake House GM Simon Dewar said. “Nick quickly emerged as our only choice. He is mature beyond his years and his vision for bringing The Lake House’s culinary and beverage program to national prominence is in line with ownership’s focus on creating memorable F&B experiences for our guests and the community.”