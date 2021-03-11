CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Local Development Corp. has elected new officers for 2021.
The appointments, made at the organization’s January meeting, include:
• James Terwilliger, president.
• Cathy Menikotz, vice president.
• Robert Taylor, treasurer.
• Ethan Fogg, secretary.
The LDC Board of Directors will convene in mid-March to outline a plan for execution of its strategic vision for the coming year. The key initial strategies include:
• Creating a pedestrian-oriented destination in downtown Canandaigua for outdoor entertainment and dining.
• Activating vacant ground floor space in downtown and increase living opportunities in upper stories.
• Promoting market ready buildings and sites throughout Canandaigua.
• Supporting redevelopment efforts at Pinnacle North and the former Labelon facility.
• Identifying opportunities to strengthen the connection between downtown and the lakefront.
I“The LDC represents an opportunity to harness the economic potential of the city and town of Canandaigua,” LDC board President Jim Terwilliger said. “We’ve got tremendous horsepower on the board, a unified vision for the community, and professional economic development leadership supporting us. With these elements in place, the sky’s the limit.”
The Canandaigua LDC was chartered in late 2019 to serve as the primary economic development organization for the town and city. Representatives of the Canandaigua Area Chamber of Commerce round out the organization’s membership. Last year, the board created its operational framework, established overarching economic development strategies, and began work on multiple projects.
For more information on the Canandaigua LDC, or to locate or expand your business in Canandaigua, visit www.canandaiguameansbusiness.com, or contact program director Matt Horn at (585) 381-9250.