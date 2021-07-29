CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has hired Paul Hohensee and Terry Kelley as business banking officers.
Hohensee brings more than 30 years of business lending experience. Most recently, he was vice president and commercial banker at S&T Bank, where he managed a portfolio that included real-estate-based loans involving multi-family, commercial, self-storage, mobile home parks, and construction projects. In his new role as vice president and BBO, he will work closely with branch community offices to review commercial portfolios and develop new opportunities.
His community involvement includes volunteer roles with the United Way of Rochester, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Catholic Charities, Rochester Small Business Council, and Villa of Hope.
Kelley joins CNB with 25 years of financial services experience, most recently at Evans Bank. Prior to Evans, he spent 10 years with M&T Bank, five years with Five Star Bank and 11 years between Steuben Trust and Bath National Bank. In his new role as vice president and BBO, he will work with community office staff to help establish and grow commercial portfolios.
He holds several board positions, including Rochester City Ballet and Delphi Rise. A member of the Rochester Rotary Club, he is also Co-Chair of the B2B Committee.
For more information, visit CNBank.com.