GENEVA — Canandaigua National Bank is not in the ice cream business, but you will be able to get a scoop or two on Fridays in July and August at its new Geneva location, which opens Monday.
Literally.
“We have customers asking us if we’re going to serve ice cream,” said Christopher Keys, CNB senior vice president and group manager of retail banking.
It makes sense. The new CNB just happens to be in a place where more than a few scoops were dished out over the years. CNB has redeveloped the former Friendly’s at 291 Hamilton St. into the bank’s 24th branch.
“We’re ready to go,” said Keys.
Work on converting the long-time restaurant and ice cream parlor, which closed in 2019, into a bank started last September, and the finishing touches were just completed.
Keys said the branch will have a distinctly Geneva feel.
“With all our branches, we like to incorporate the history of the community,” he said. “And it still has some of the Friendly’s look.”
There is no cookie cutter approach to CNB branches, said Keys, and the Geneva location is no exception. Inside the former Friendly’s are a number of photos highlighting the community’s history — from pics of baseball great Pete Rose’s days as a minor league player with the former Geneva Red Legs to President Teddy Roosevelt making a stop in the city more than 100 years ago to such venerable sites as Belhurst Castle.
Plenty needed to be done to convert the former Friendly’s into the newest Geneva branch, but one thing was already in place — the ATM. It just happened to be built next to the Friendly’s before the bank had a branch.
Diana Perry, who has worked in banking in Geneva for many years, is the manager of the Geneva branch, and she noted that some of her employees will look familiar, as they have worked in other financial institutions in the city.
It was not difficult to fill the positions, said Steve Martin, CNB’s director of communications.
“We’ve been characterized as a destination employer,” he said.
Perry joined CNB last July, and when the bank decided to build in Geneva, it turned to someone who knows the community, Keys said.
“We’re very excited,” Perry said. “CNB has a lot of longevity.”
Community involvement is greatly encouraged at CNB, said Keys, noting that Perry is on the boards for the Ontario County United Way, the Ontario-Yates Fund for Women and Girls, Geneva Rotary, the Geneva Business Improvement District and the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce.
Keys said CNB is offering all of its services in Geneva. Business development, consumer mortgage and wealth management officers will be available in Geneva, and that appointments can be made for those needing those services.
The last CNB branch to open was Brockport in 2020, the financial institution’s westernmost location. Geneva will be its farthest east.