CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. has been recognized as one of the top 10% of mid-tier banks by American Banker in terms of financial performance for 2020.
American Banker, a daily trade newspaper and website covering the financial services industry, places CNB as No. 20 out of 284 qualifying mid-tier institutions ($2 billion to $10 billion) in the United States. It was noted that while expecting pandemic-induced loan losses, top-performing mid-tier banks still managed to garner strong profits, mainly by embracing the Paycheck Protection Program’s government-backed emergency small business loans.
Unlike some banks, CNB accepted PPP applications from customers and non-customers alike. Additionally, CNB continued to work with the Small Business Administration and local businesses to obtain PPP funding after many of those banks stopped taking applications. To ensure timely facilitation, roughly 100 CNB employees were reassigned and trained to aid in the processing of nearly 4,000 Round 1 PPP loans.
The ultimate goal for CNB, CEO and President Frank Hamlin III said, was to “pour as many dollars into our community as possible that was necessary to sustain the health of our local economy.”
CNB’s Wealth Management division was able to meet a high demand for mortgage refinancing in 2020.
“(CNB is) well positioned to meet future challenges and convert them into opportunities,” Hamlin said.