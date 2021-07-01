CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Corp. awarded Jeffrey Holman the 2020 Arthur S. Hamlin Award for Excellence.
Each year the holding company for Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recognizes the contributions of one of its employees. The award is named for the company’s past President, CEO and Chairman Arthur Hamlin.
The ASH Award is awarded to an employee who exemplifies Hamlin’s core values and characteristics including: to go above and beyond; to provide exceptional customer service; to take initiative on projects or recommend improvements; work to improve oneself; actively participating in community organizations; and demonstrating outstnding performance.
Holman started his career at CNB in 2010 as a teller. In 2011, he moved to Banking Operations and became a loan operations supervisor in 2016. He was promoted to bank officer and loan operations assistant manager recently.
Holman has proven to be integral to the successful administration of more than 4,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses that needed financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holman is a 2018 graduate of Keuka College with a bachelor of science degree in organizational management. He has completed the CNB Thrive Leadership Program and the Dale Carnegie: Skills for Success Program. He serves as treasurer for The Haven Baptist Fellowship and volunteers at Waterloo Baptist Church.
Holman lives in Waterloo with his wife, Jessica.