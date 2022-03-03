VICTOR — The Canandaigua and Victor chambers of commerce have partnered to become the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce.
The partnership was announced Thursday. It includes a new brand, expanded service area, and enhanced offerings. It will provide a range of services to thousands of businesses in Ontario and five surrounding counties.
The Canandaigua Chamber has provided services to businesses, visitors, and residents in Ontario and contiguous counties for over a century but maintained a name that reflected its hyper-local and longstanding roots.
Ethan Fogg was the former president and CEO of the Canandaigua Chamber and retains those roles now with the new Ontario County Chamber — or “ONChamber.”
“Working with leadership from the Victor Chamber to deliver Canandaigua Chamber’s enhanced services to the Victor business community provides a rare opportunity for us to rebrand as the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce to more accurately reflect our work,” Fogg said. “The Ontario County Chamber brand symbolizes the power of what we can accomplish collectively for the 700+ member businesses in our combined service areas.”
The newly branded Ontario County Chamber is committed to ensuring that quality benefits, services, and programming are available to all businesses and organizations in the region.
This includes:
• Welcoming visitors to the region using multiple digital and social channels, as well as the Visitor Center at 113 Main St. in Canandaigua.
• Providing opportunities for members to connect through traditional monthly mixers, AlfrescoFLX Summit for retail and hospitality firms, The Q (the annual member gathering), the Neo-Classic golf tournament, and other events.
• Ensuring businesses have access to affordable health insurance and other benefits.
• Delivering quality educational programming to help with workforce development, including Chamber University sessions and supporting the Leadership Ontario program.
• Collaborating with other community groups that advocate for businesses and the region, including the tourism and hospitality industries.
• Hosting conversations with our local and state legislators to discuss important issues impacting the region’s culture and economy.
Leaders from the Canandaigua and Victor chambers held a celebratory event and logo unveiling Thursday at Ravenwood Golf Club.
“The Canandaigua National Bank has been a member of the local chamber since 1910 because of the critical role it plays in positioning our community as a great place to launch, operate and grow businesses,” said Michelle Pedzich, Ontario County Chamber Board President and SVP and Chief Human Resource Officer at Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Co. “We are confident that this new brand and new partnership with the Victor Chamber will empower businesses across the region to benefit for generations to come.”