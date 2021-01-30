For job seekers as well as employers, this past year has been like no other.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic early last spring has posed deep challenges for many businesses trying to stay afloat and for those in search of work — many for the first time.
Karen Springmeier, executive director of the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board Inc., has been in the employment field for 41 years and says she's experienced her share of roller-coaster job cycles — including high unemployment in the early 1980s and the 2008-09 recession prompted by the housing market crash.
But never has she had an experience like the one brought on by a pandemic. In fact, Springmeier had planned to retire this past June but has stayed on an extra seven months because she felt a responsibility to do so during such a challenging time.
In the early days of the pandemic when the economy was pretty much shut down, it was a frustrating and fearful time for businesses and job seekers alike.
"People became extra frustrated and you can't blame them," Springmeier said. "Besides losing their jobs and not being able to get through and get their unemployment [applications processed] was very difficult for people."
The sectors hardest hit by COVID have been leisure/tourism/hospitality businesses and trade/transportation/utilities according to state Department of Labor data.
The Finger Lakes region (which includes not only Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties but also Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Orleans and Wyoming) saw private sector jobs fall 9.6 percent (or down 44,800) from November 2019 to November 2020. Leisure and hospitality jobs had the biggest drop, down 12,800 jobs.
Unemployment rates mirror that. Seneca County — home to the del Lago Casino and Resort, which has been very hard hit — had the highest unemployment rate of the four-county region in November at 4.9 percent (up from 3.6 percent the previous November). Wayne clocked in at 4.8 percent (up from 3.7 percent a year ago); Ontario at 4.6 percent (up from 3.6); and Yates at 4.1 percent (up from 3.6).
Michael Whirtley, Workforce Development/Youth Bureau director for Seneca County, concurred that tourism-related businesses such as restaurants, hotels and recreational opportunities were greatly affected in Seneca County.
In many ways they faced a double whammy. When they were able to reopen late last spring it was with limited capacity and state travel restrictions in place. Plus, as people lost their jobs they had less disposable income to spend on such activities. And what gains those businesses may have been able to make during the summer with outdoor dining and activities has fallen off with the winter's arrival.
Still, some career sectors have fared well — notably healthcare which "has tons of openings," said Springmeier, admitting, however, that some job seekers may have hesitancy applying for those openings due to health risks.
Even though the tourism sector experienced a decline, she noted Finger Lakes wineries did well over the summer because they could offer their services outdoors and area residents were not traveling but staying close to home. Finance and banking jobs also have remained steady, she said. Whirtley said grocery stores, manufacturers who have pivoted to producing personal protective equipment, and trucking companies also have fared well during this time.
Going online
The pandemic has not only created an economic downturn but forced changes in how people work and how job placement agencies help job seekers. The simple answer: remotely.
Springmeier believes working remotely is a trend that really picked up steam during the pandemic and will continue.
"We've seen since March that people can do well working remotely," she said.
Several of the local career centers also started offering their services remotely and local companies have turned to hosting virtual job fairs. Springmeier said a recent Workforce Development workshop attracted 25 online participants, more than the usual number of in-person attendees.
"I think that's the service delivery of the future; people can do it from their houses," she said.
Finger Lakes Workforce Development (www.fingerlakesworks.com) offers three different online training platforms with thousands of free courses. They are SkillUp Finger Lakes, Future Skills Exchange and Coursera.
"This is another way for job seekers to take advantage of training opportunities other than in a classroom," Springmeier said.
Whirtley said in Seneca County his office has been communicating with clients through email, sending pertinent job leads, but is still able to offer in-person services if desired. Appointments and health screenings are required.
Springmeier's advice to those seeking a job during these unprecedented times is:
• Take advantage of all the services career centers offer;
• Use the Internet for job leads and online training courses or job fairs;
• Reach out directly to employers;
• And mostly, don't give up.
"If you don't see a job posted, think outside of the box," she added.
Whirtley has definitely seen an uptick in job seekers looking for employment for the first time in awhile. The unfolding nature of this crisis has meant those who at the beginning of the pandemic thought they would be out of work for just a few weeks or months are seeing their jobs not coming back — so they've had to rethink careers or take what's available.
When it comes to looking into a crystal ball and predicting future job trends, Whirtley said he was unsure.
"I wish the crystal ball is we'd be out of this sooner rather than later," he said.