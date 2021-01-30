I can remember a time when I would describe my life as being a little too routine. You know: same old, same old. The pandemic has changed that. Today’s challenge is to prepare for a future that is difficult to predict.
So, let’s explore what we can control and how can we survive in these turbulent times.
When it comes to your career and finding a job, the single most important resource is your network. It’s been well-documented that a majority of vacant jobs are never posted and word of mouth (sorry, I mean social media) is the best resource to help you uncover opportunities.
Of course, if you’re currently employed, it could be a mistake to announce you’re looking for a new job, but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore what companies are growing and where the future opportunities are. You want friends and family to keep you in mind when they hear about vacant jobs. Don’t be afraid to discuss your long-term career plans and the fact that you are seriously exploring new and more lucrative options.
When crisis hits, there usually is someone who actually is benefiting from the chaos. During this terrible pandemic, home renovations are on the rise. Some building materials are difficult to find and manufacturers have large back orders. If any aspect of the construction business sounds interesting to you, this would be a good time to explore career possibilities. Sales of recreational vehicles are booming and activities such as golf, fishing and camping also are doing quite well. You may have a casual interest in one of these areas, and this could be the best time for a natural transition into a career that you really enjoy.
Unfortunately, a majority of the hospitality businesses are taking it on the chin, Hotels are empty and restaurants are closing. The food business is pivoting to takeout orders to survive and home delivery of everything and anything has become a growing industry. I recently discovered a car wash business that will come to your home. They converted a trailer with a portable power washer system, and they will wash and detail your car in your own driveway. Now that’s taking home delivery to the next level. The pandemic is pushing innovation.
There will be many more options to consider that will continue to exist even after this pandemic is gone. The level of unemployment in many professions is a tragedy, and the impact of this pandemic will last for decades. A more realistic strategy is to consider new fields that are growing and are sustainable after the pandemic is resolved.
The long-term approach for anyone who is attracted to careers that are vulnerable to catastrophic events is to develop alternative skills. It may have started as a hobby, but there is some security in developing occupational skills as a carpenter, truck driver, electrician and many other essential skills that will enable you to pay the bills during difficult times. I cannot overemphasize that managing dual career paths is a wise choice for millions of people who are committed to professions that are vulnerable to major catastrophes.
So, what are you doing to find a job and develop a career strategy that will give you some sense of security for the future? In collaboration with the Finger Lakes Times, I am initiating an online seminar to address what is happening in the job market now, as well as in the future.
We will use an interactive format and attendance will be limited. If you would like to participate please send me a resume with a letter describing your goals and expectations. Email to: bill@stoneassociatestraining.com. I will be screening candidates and contacting people who are chosen to participate within three weeks.