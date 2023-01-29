Many believe the No. 1 reason people change jobs is for more money. It’s been my experience that people change jobs because they don’t like their boss and they don’t feel appreciated.
The second-most frequent motivation is conflicts with co-workers. When the alarm rings in the morning and you dread getting out of bed, maybe it’s time to look for that new job?
So, during your next job interview, should you tell your potential employer that you’re looking for a new job because you don’t like your boss? Your current job is OK, but you don’t feel appreciated? Is this something you should share in the job interview? The simple answer is no, but exactly how should you address this uncomfortable issue?
As a professional recruiter, I can tell you the rehearsed answers I hear are not very helpful. The reality is most job candidates don’t tell me the real reason they’re looking for a new job. We tiptoe around this sensitive issue and dance around the real reason they’re dissatisfied.
Here's an outlandish idea: Maybe it is time to tell the truth. The people conducting job interviews understand people don’t look for a new job unless they're unhappy, so let’s cut to the chase. Something is going on that is motivating you to go through the agonizing process of finding a new job. OK, we get it. We know you’re unhappy or else you wouldn’t be here.
So, when you encounter circumstances that are frustrating, what is your response? What have you done in the past when you encountered a less-than-ideal boss and difficult co-workers?
News flash! Our management team may be better than average, but we’re not perfect. You may end up working with, or for, someone who is just as grumpy as your current boss. And you will surely encounter employees who lack patience; you will get frustrated. So, tell me the truth, how will you deal with these uncomfortable circumstances?
This is a good time to look in the mirror and be honest with yourself. Did you make a sincere effort to improve your working relationship with your boss and/or co-workers? Now, before you get too defensive, stop and think about what efforts you initiated to make things better? It’s always easy to blame the boss, but was there a point where you just gave up and stopped trying?
During my most productive interviews there was a feeling of connecting with the job candidate. The candidate’s answers didn’t feel like they were rehearsed in front of a mirror. What they were sharing felt authentic and genuine.
My goal today is to have you look at the interviewing process from a totally new perspective. The people doing the interviewing understand there are multiple reasons you decided to look for a new job, so let’s get real. When I hear those well-rehearsed answers you downloaded from YouTube, I don’t believe it will help you get the job you want.
Job interviews, by their very nature, are very challenging conversations. It is difficult to find that balance between being honest and sharing how you handle uncomfortable circumstances. The inability to successfully handle difficult personnel problems is the No. 1 reason people are terminated. What specific examples can you share that demonstrate you are a valued team player? When you encounter problems with co-workers, what have you done in the past to resolve these kinds of difficult circumstances?
As your potential employer, I’m not interested in placing blame. What I do need to know is how you will respond to similar circumstances if you join our team? Maybe you’ve read the sign over the boss door: “This is a no whining zone."
The best employers train their managers to create a positive and productive work environment. That being said, no boss is perfect. We do our best to “fix the boss,” but they have good and bad traits, just like the rest of us. Our motto is “hire for attitude, train for skills.” We expect the boss to be the leader, but we need people who view themselves as part of the team and part of the solution.
Can we change the focus from “fixing the boss” to focusing on what each team member can do to make the team more effective? Let’s move the focus from what “I” can do to what “we” can do. Do this in your next job interview and you will significantly improve your chances of getting hired!