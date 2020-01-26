Those looking for jobs in this tight labor market will find plenty of opportunities, especially in businesses requiring specific skill sets.
That’s according to Karen Springmeier, executive director of the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board.
Many industries around the Finger Lakes are looking for candidates with advanced manufacturing capabilities, she said.
The challenge, said Springmeier, is there is not a large enough pool of people with those skill sets.
But the industry and schools here are responding to the challenge through training programs at places such such as Finger Lakes Community College and Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, she said. Meanwhile, job apprenticeships, a popular job-training tool for many years in the United States, are being employed successfully by businesses to find potential workers.
“There are different programs to develop that talent pipeline,” she said. “We want to help our young people be career ready.”
She mentioned a number of expanding companies in need of such workers, including Optimax and IEC Electronics in Wayne County, both of which are undergoing expansions amid a period of a shrinking pool of workers.
“As we enter the next decade, the size of the Finger Lakes labor force is expected to decline,” Springmeier said. “Demographic changes already in play have and will continue to contribute to this trend of an aging population and a shrinking labor force. Working with companies on strategies that reduce turnover and increase labor force participation continues to be the area of focus for the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board.”
That shrinking labor pool comes amid a four-county average unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, she noted.
Springmeier said employers are in great need of employees with “soft skills.” To her, that means good written and oral communications skills; a willingness to learn; good personal appearance and hygiene; integrity and honesty; and company loyalty and responsibility, which includes something as basic as showing up for work.
“We do offer a course (teaching such skills) at our career centers,” she said, with an online component coming.
And while working on the floor of an advanced manufacturing facility might not be right for all, those employers still need a plethora of office workers — from accountants to marketers to other support positions, Springmeier emphasized.
Beyond advanced manufacturing, there are plenty of opportunities in healthcare, construction, leisure and education, she said.
In healthcare, there is a great need for certified nursing assistants, who help patients with daily living and other healthcare needs under the direct supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse.
There are a number of open positions in tourism-related businesses such as hotels, wineries, ciders, breweries and restaurants.
“We’re seeing a lot of growth in the hospitality industry,” said Springmeier.
There also are growing opportunities in the food-and-beverage sector, she noted, pointing to expansions at RealEats in Geneva, Deep Dairy in Waterloo and KanPak in Penn Yan.
Program targets those recovering from opioid abuse
Others have found employment through a Finger Workforce Investment Board program designed to help those recovering from addiction find gainful employment.
Christopher Cratsley of Canandaigua watched his career in behavioral health and his private life crumble at the hands of an addiction that included opioids, cocaine and alcohol, or, as he called it, “the trifecta of doom.”
Cratsley said he “lost a career at Hillside (Children’s Center in Varick) as a result of my addiction."
He began his recovery in 2017 and was looking to assist others with addictions by becoming a volunteer peer counselor at a Finger Lakes Addictions, Counseling and Referral Agency — or FLACRA — office on West Avenue in Canandaigua, where he had popped in periodically to receive support as part of his addiction recovery.
That turned into a suggestion that Cratsley, 45, who was doing a job he hated, consider training to become a professional peer counselor at the Canandaigua location.
A grant was available to pay for his position, and he is now employed by FLACRA in a job that gives him tremendous satisfaction.
“I can emphasize and relate (with those battling addiction),” he said. “I can guide them in the process (of getting help). It’s a great opportunity and the change I needed and I’m grateful for it. It’s one field (addiction recovery) where our stories (as former addicts) are resume-builders.”