HALL — When one looks at the Finger Lakes region, it is easy to pinpoint what makes it thrive: People want to come here. But sometimes, some of the most important reasons why are overlooked. And while it may not be as flashy as a glass of wine or a tour of the lakes on a boat, farming is truly the heartbeat of our growing region.
Enter Seedway LLC in the tiny Ontario County hamlet of Hall.
Seedway is a national company, an industry leader and major distributor of hundreds of varieties of farm, turf and vegetable seed from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast. During the current pandemic, while many companies have suffered major drop offs in business, it’s been business as usual at Seedway. Virus or not, farmers still have to plant their seeds.
The company is not new, and its success helps to draw employees from all over. Its history goes back almost 100 years to 1923, when Robson Seed Farms opened adjacent to the current facilities. Seedway itself began in 1963, and in 1970 Carl and Fanny Fribolin of Geneva acquired full ownership of it. When Fribolin retired in 1987, he sold the company to Agway, and when that company faced financial hardships, it was sold to current owners Growmark Inc. All along the way since ’63, however, it has retained the Seedway name.
The sign of a great company is that even after all this time, it remains a major player in its industry and an even bigger player in helping its staff and future prospects earn and succeed.
“I think that the work environment that Seedway provides is very homey and very tight-knit. Even at the management level, we are open to creativeness,” says Matthew Robson, director of Marketing and Public Relations. “We are always looking to make Seedway more profitable as a whole. We are a company that has a profit-sharing bonus system. The successes of Seedway are dependent on the successes of our people.”
Seedway provides a solid foundation and invests in its team. The hiring process is thorough, but the company is enthusiastic to employ and work with people that have a genuine interest in the agricultural industry and in the community.
“The important positions at Seedway — and all positions are important — their responsibilities include all aspects of seed production,” Robson said. “All production of the seed, because without that, you can’t put the seed in the ground. That is the fundamental goal.”
The company has a number of jobs and career opportunities. Robson noted that some positions available early in 2021 include seed sales, seed production, customer service representative, transportation/delivery, warehouse labor, product development, and location management.
“We have a multitude of positions currently open and those can be found by visiting our Growmark corporate owner’s web link and also following us on our social media pages,” Robson said. “We often update those social media pages with current and future job opportunities. Since these positions change weekly it is best to check the site to view the most current positions available/open.”
He noted that other positions include management, human resources, accounting and marketing.
“Because we are such a close team, we are all a part of the sales motivation,” he said. “We are constantly pushing for successes for our customers and growers. We don’t stop at just a sale. We go beyond that to provide service, and to always follow up with our clientele.
“Service is beyond the seed. More recently we have added a new transplant program, and that contributes to the fact that we sell convenience as well. We take a step out of the growing process for the producer by producing the plant in-house, and we directly deliver the plant to the producer. We basically deliver right to the field.”
The company has over 200 employees and eight facilities throughout the Northeast with customers that stretch from Manitoba, Canada, to Key West, Fla. The administrative offices remain in Hall, along with about 50 employees.
With that in mind, and the expansive process from development to distribution that goes into the Seedway product, how would one inquire about a future with the company? Could someone with interest simply pursue an opportunity?
“Seedway does hire at all skill levels. Our hiring process consists of many different avenues. That consists of internal, external, social media, recruiters, word-of-mouth, referrals — a sum of this is where we glean our talent from,” says Robson. “Since our product portfolio is so diversified, it definitely ranges by division. It is beneficial to have an agriculture background, but there are numerous positions within Seedway that don’t require that or formal training. It is preferred, but it is not a necessity.”
There is no doubt that the Finger Lakes Region will continue to push forward, even during these very unique times. There are industries that are at the frontlines and show their face on pamphlets, and then there are industries that contribute and cement the core of the region. Those companies could not do it without a strong team, and that is what Seedway is motivated to establish.