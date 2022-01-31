When I decided to write this column I said to myself, “I'm not going to mention the pandemic.” Every single newscast starts with an update on Covid, masks, testing — and I can’t take it anymore. Sports is typically a great escape for many of us, but even sports news starts with an update of who can’t play this week or what games have been canceled.
Well, I had a good idea, but sorry it can’t be done. This horrible pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives, and what’s happening in the workplace is no exception. It started with people being laid off, and now employers are complaining they can’t find people to work. I didn’t hear any experts predicting this dilemma. We have a shortage of teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, hospital workers, truck drivers … the list goes on.
Professionals in healthcare are burning out. Broadway has closed for the second time. They say the winter Olympics are on, but even that could change overnight. The number of people retiring early has doubled beyond expectations. To say the job market is in the middle of a big adjustment is an understatement.
So, what about your job? What are your career plans for this year and long term? At the end of the day the bills keep showing up and we all need to plan for what has become an unpredictable future.
Here are some alternatives to consider:
If you were thinking about making a career change, this might be a good time to take action. Some of the experts find it difficult to explain why people aren’t returning to work, but it’s pretty obvious. If you were in a job with low pay, poor benefits and high risk, what’s the hurry to get back to work? This could be the right time to consider making that change you’ve been thinking about for a decade.
The title for this column, “so what — now what,” is something I borrowed from a football coach. His team received the bad news that 12 of his players tested positive for Covid and they were not eligible to play. Many fans and even some of the players felt defeated even before the game started. The coach was interviewed days before the game, and here’s the advice he offered his players, “so what — now what?”
Our job is to evaluate the talent we have and how we can best utilize the skills in the room. Once that whistle blows the other team doesn’t care who showed up for the game. Our focus is on what we have and how can we get the best out of what we’ve got.
The phrase, “so what — now what” can sound somewhat insensitive, but that pretty much sums up the circumstances we’re stuck with. For decades I’ve listened to people complain their job is just a job. They want to do something with more meaning that really makes a difference.
For starters, consider nursing! The most meaningful jobs are also some of the most challenging. I hope we never forget that those who care for us when we’re not feeling well is a career worthy of our respect.
We need a competent, compassionate police force. Yes, there are issues that must be addressed, but thank goodness there are individuals willing to accept the risks and frequent criticism. These are dedicated individuals who are appreciated during the most dangerous and difficult of times. Again, many of the most meaningful jobs are also the most difficult.
I’ve highlighted two of the most prominent public service careers, but I’m constantly reminded that I'm dependent on many people when things go wrong. My plumber and electrician are on my Christmas card list. You can add the computer repair person because I can only survive a day or two without my laptop or cable TV. My auto mechanic is also on my essential repair list of heroes.
I doubt that this pandemic will ever disappear permanently, but I’m optimistic things will get better. If you don’t make a change now, things won’t be any different when we finally return to something close to normal. We’re “rearranging the chairs on the ship’s deck” — and this a good time make a change.
“So what — Now what” is an attitude that will hopefully help us all look beyond today’s restrictive circumstances and give us pause to create some optimism for the future.
No excuses — now what?
Bill Kaminski is president of Stone Associates Training and writes frequently for the Finger Lakes Times on job searching. He also is an adjunct instructor at Keuka College. You can contact him with questions, suggestions or comments at www.bill@stoneassociatestraining.com.