According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate declined to 3.9% in December. That number is still slightly above February 2020 levels (3.5%) but down drastically from the pandemic high of 13%.
Despite this, the quit rate reached an all-time high of 6.3 million in November, leading some to call this phenomenon “The Great Resignation.”
“The job market right now across most industries looks pretty good,” explained Lynn Freid, executive director of Finger Lakes Works. “There’s openings everywhere.”
Nationwide, the highest increase in quitting appeared in the hospitality and healthcare sectors, which Fried said reflects what’s happening on the local level as well.
“Those were industries that had multiple people go home and isolate when the pandemic hit. Then it was go back to work, go home, go back to work, go home,” Freid said. “That had a long-term impact on getting people back into those industries.”
Specifically, many that chose to leave healthcare were people close to retirement, and it falls in lockstep with the pre-pandemic trend of what Fried calls “the silver tsunami of retirement,” referring to the mass retirement of Baby Boomers.
“The Baby Boomer generation is aging out and retiring, and it’s left a lot of these open pockets and need for hiring,” she said.
As for the hospitality industry, some local businesses have managed to maintain a full staff throughout the pandemic.
Richard Austin, co-owner of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante in Geneva, said he is fully staffed, which he attributes to the focus on having a reliable team.
“We make sure our staff knows we rely on them,” Austin said. “However, if there is a need for someone to miss some time, they know we have coverage for them."
One other thing, he said: “We compensate our staff very well.”
However, other parts of the hospitality industry, such as winery tasting rooms, have struggled with staffing levels during the pandemic.
“We could have used four or five more people last year,” said Scott Osborn, who co-owns Fox Run Vineyards in Benton.
Erica Paolicelli, co-owner of Three Brothers Wineries and Estates in Fayette, has experienced similar issues.
“Before the pandemic, we had no problem finding employees,” she said. “This past year was incredibly difficult, balancing the demand for visitation and staffing shortage.”
While manufacturing has not experienced the same fallout that other industries have, companies in that sector have experienced turnover too.
“I don’t think we’ve struggled as much as the healthcare or retail industries, but we’ve seen extensive turnover over the past year, and a significant decrease in people applying for positions,” noted Zachary Brooks, Talent Acquisitions manager at G.W. Lisk in Clifton Springs.
Other manufacturers, including Optimax in Ontario, Wayne County, continue to grow, but have had to revamp their recruitment methods in light of the pandemic.
“It has been more challenging during Covid to recruit and get out into our pipeline resources,” said Alejandro Mendoza, Optimax’s director of Human Resources. “We’ve had to evolve our in-person hiring and recruiting efforts to hybrid, virtual and onsite. We have been able to adapt and continue to fill our open positions with top talent, but the pandemic has surely stressed some of the efforts.”
Brooks said the entry-level openings at Lisk — the ones that are easiest to fill, he noted — have had the most turnover, and that many longtime employees have left for greener pastures at other companies or to change careers. To target this shortage, Lisk has increased the frequency of its sharing bonus from annual to quarterly, and made new employees immediately eligible for the bonus. They’ve also increased wages and developed in-house classroom training to “help up-skill our workforce, and provide them with a career path to advance,” Brooks said.
Optimax hasn’t changed its hiring incentives, but Mendoza said the company will continue “to focus on the health and wellness of the workforce. The efforts that are going into enhancing the work/life balance have and continue to be a priority.”
Some hospitality businesses have done a combination of both.
Paolicelli explained that Three Brothers has changed its compensation package, increased pay, even created a new position — hospitality manager — to focus on training and retention.
“We recognize that a lot of the tasting-room staff is working part-time while supporting another goal, so we’ve created an upbeat environment for them,” Paolicelli said.
Others, like Fox Run Vineyards, are sticking with tried-and-true methods.
Says Osborn: “We are just going to continue to try and hire as many people as we can. We will use social media, online job sites and any other form of advertising we can in the hopes people will apply.”