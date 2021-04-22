ROMULUS — The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail launched a Wine of the Month Series in 2020 to showcase the different wines that make the Finger Lakes region one of the best in the world.
In April, the participating member wineries are showing off their various pinots. The Wine Trail website features descriptions on varieties of pinot that can be found here on Cayuga Lake, as well as food pairing tips and recipe suggestions. The website also lists the different offers and promotions you can find at the participating wineries throughout April.
Find out more about the Wine of the Month Series and participating winery offers at www.cayugawinetrail.com/monthly-promotions/.
“Pinot Noir is a tricky grape to grow, though it loves our cooler climate,” Cayuga Lake Wine Trail Executive Director Katherine Chase said. “With careful vineyard management, this produces a fantastic light-bodied red. And, in fact, it’s the world’s most popular. Over the centuries of its existence, it naturally mutated and created pinot gris which is known for its refreshing citrus flavor and zesty acidity. This promotion is a wonderful time to visit the wineries and compare these 2 pinots. But there’s actually a third. Pinot grigio uses the same grape as pinot gris but is made with a different style of winemaking.”
Participating wineries in April are Montezuma Winery, Swedish Hill Winery, Knapp Winery, Goose Watch Winery, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Toro Run Winery, Thirsty Owl Wine Co., Hosmer Winery, Americana Vineyards, and Long Point Winery.