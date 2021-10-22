WATERLOO — CFCU Community Credit Union will support Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca by matching donations to the non-profit organization. CFCU will match up to $25 per donation, for donations made at their Tops Plaza Waterloo branch from now until Nov. 25. The credit union will also make a $25 donation to CAP in the name of every person who opens a new account.

In celebration of this fundraising effort, CFCU is inviting community members to stop in at the credit union’s Waterloo branch at 1959 Routes 5&20, and help CFCU support CAP. During the branch visit, submit your guess for the number of pieces of candy in the jar and you could win the candy.

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca (CAP) is a private, not-for-profit that serves both Cayuga and Seneca Counties, aiming to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth, and economic security.

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca (CAP) is a private, not-for-profit that was incorporated in 1965 through the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, to fight the war on poverty locally. The Agency serves both Cayuga and Seneca Counties, aiming to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth, and economic security. CAP ​serves more than 7,000 individuals annually in Cayuga and Seneca Counties through over offers more than 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, lower energy costs and consumption, strengthen families and mitigate crisis.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...