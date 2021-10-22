WATERLOO — CFCU Community Credit Union will support Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca by matching donations to the non-profit organization. CFCU will match up to $25 per donation, for donations made at their Tops Plaza Waterloo branch from now until Nov. 25. The credit union will also make a $25 donation to CAP in the name of every person who opens a new account.
In celebration of this fundraising effort, CFCU is inviting community members to stop in at the credit union’s Waterloo branch at 1959 Routes 5&20, and help CFCU support CAP. During the branch visit, submit your guess for the number of pieces of candy in the jar and you could win the candy.
Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca (CAP) is a private, not-for-profit that serves both Cayuga and Seneca Counties, aiming to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth, and economic security.