GENEVA — A celebration is planned Thursday for a new business in downtown Geneva.
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Member Milestone Celebration for one of its newest members, North Shore Wellness Club, at the newly opened business at 412 Exchange St., formerly the site of Church’s Hardware.
The event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. and includes a ribbon cutting celebration at 12:30 p.m.
The chamber said space is limited, and all attendees are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 19 at (315) 789-1776 or emailing info@genevany.com. Additionally, all guests must wear a mask or facial covering.
North Shore Wellness Club is owned by Don and Karen Rayburn, operators of Water’s Edge B&B, as well as Edward Jones Investments off of Hamilton Street.
North Shore Wellness Club features The Lokahi Spa, Rejuvenate Café and The Flatts at North Shore.
The Chamber event includes tours of the Lokahi Spa, which features single and couples float therapy rooms, infrared sauna suites, rolling machine sessions and a relaxation lounge.
The couple said the business was “inspired by our desire to live healthier and our love of the North Shores of both Seneca Lake and Hawaii, our goal was to create a space for people to explore holistic wellness together.”
For more information on Milestone Celebrations or other Chamber programs and business benefits that are a part of membership, call the Chamber at (315) 789-1776, visit www.genevany.com or email info@genevany.com.
For more information about North Shore Wellness Club, visit northshorefingerlakes.com, or call (315) 759-5253. The business also has a Facebook page.