GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 2021 Chamber Cup Golf Tournament on Wednesday, June 23 at Silver Creek Golf Course in Waterloo.
This year, they’ve added a new title sponsor for the event — Upstate Fiber Networks, a division of Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies which is now offering high-speed fiber internet to the Finger Lakes region. With over 100 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, UFN is a family-led business. Based in Phelps, UFN is rapidly expanding its service starting in Waterloo and Seneca Falls, followed by Manchester, Shortsville, Canandaigua, Victor, Newark, Palmyra, and Macedon throughout the remainder of 2021.
“As we bring high-speed, fiber internet service to Geneva, we are excited for the additional opportunities through the Chamber to get involved and give back to the community. We are thrilled to sponsor the 2021 Chamber Cup,” said Paul Griswold, President and CEO of Upstate Fiber Networks.
Participants in the Chamber Cup tourney will enjoy a day of golf, games, food and fun, with the return of activity stations set up by member businesses that includes games and giveaways.
The Chamber also announced two additional sponsors for this year’s event. Walmart Geneva Supercenter will provide support as the Community Sponsor and Red Jacket Orchards has joined as the event’s Refreshment Sponsor. Sponsors also will be featured at on-course activity stations where they will interact with other attendees and golfers.
As remaining spaces in the tournament field are now limited, registrations are due now. As of Friday five team spaces were available. Registration forms can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.genevany.com or by contacting the Chamber office at One Franklin Square. For additional information contact Miranda Odell or Tara Johnson by calling (315) 789-1776 or emailing info@genevany.com. Event guests and participants are expected to comply with updated mandates per the Governor’s COVID-19 guidelines.