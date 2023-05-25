WATERLOO — The Geneva Area and Seneca County chambers of commerce worked together to co-host a Member Milestone Celebration May 3 that honored the grand reopening of Fatzinger Hall inside the Waterloo Library & Historical Society.
Located at 31 E. William St. the Waterloo Library and Historical Society was founded in 1875 and is one of the oldest in the state. The second floor of the Queen Anne Victorian-style library building is home to Fatzinger Hall, a historic performance venue that features a raised stage with tiered seating for 100.
A nearly two-year renovation process, the project cost $400,000 and was paid for in part by state grants as well as community donations. After being closed, attendees to the chamber event were able to tour the property and experience new seating, risers, carpeting, professional theater lighting, sound system, and projector with a 14-foot screen, along with the much-needed air conditioning system that was also installed in the newly updated space. The renovations were the first phase of a long-term capital project to upgrade the historic property.
About 40 people attended the event from various surrounding communities. Executive Director Cyndi Park-Sheils spoke to the audience in the new theater seating about the upgrades to the space.