GENEVA — The sign in the display window at 42 Seneca St. in downtown Geneva says it all: “Jan Regan Photography is alive and well — but moving from its studio home of almost 30 years.”
Jan Regan, owner and photographer, says she will continue offering portrait, wedding, commercial and product photography but finds the need for a full-time brick-and-mortar studio not as necessary for business as it was when she established her operation in 1992.
“Our typical portrait session today, whether for families, babies or seniors, is generally on location,” she said. “People love images captured along the lake, in their homes or in places of significance to their story. And so do I.”
Regan’s initial needs for her business also included a full operation darkroom, and plenty of storage for negatives and paper prints. These needs too have shifted with technology.
“I spent hours and hours in the darkroom,” she says. Much of her early portraiture was done in “classic black-and-white,” a style she continues to embrace, though using digital resources.
Senior portraits, families and newborn photography dominate current portrait demand, and Regan embraces the expanse each of these genres has seen with the advent of digital photography.
In addition to portraiture, Regan photographs many weddings, another aspect of her work that involves providing more images to keep important moments close. “Details, extended portraits, and longer coverages, often with an additional shooter, give couples a fuller view of their day to hold on to.”
One new request that has blossomed in her work schedule over the past year has been “Proposal Sessions” — where Regan will scheme with an individual to capture a surprise proposal of marriage to his or her partner.
Regan works with the person “popping the question” to create a secret scenario. She has found herself hiding in bushes, crouching behind bars or posing as a tourism photographer looking for a couple willing to be a part of a quick commercial shot.
“Devising a plausible scenario is like writing a short story,” she said. “I really enjoy the scheming, and the photography is a thrill to capture.” A portrait session allows follows the big surprise.
A large component of her work continues to be on the commercial side, providing professional portraits, product photography and website and publication images for wineries, music entities, and businesses of all kinds.
Regan is still exploring options for a physical business space, but can be reached as always by phone, email or through her website — janreganphotography.com. In the meantime, look to her window for some “archival portraits” from her 28 years on Seneca.