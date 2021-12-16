CANANDAIGUA — Charlotte Julienne, at 83 S. Main St., is the newest business to open in the downtown of this Ontario County city.
City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 11 to celebrate the grand opening.
Charlotte Julienne offers carefully selected goods and provisions for the home. Originally started as a food blog in 2010, the business has evolved to share favorite products and recipes their followers know and love.
Customers can shop in store and online for curated gift crates and boxes to send anywhere in the United States. Charlotte Julienne offers free delivery in Canandaigua.
Their holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.