GENEVA — Cheribundi was the company the region’s economic-development boosters often cited when it came to touting home-grown startup success.
The tart cherry juice manufacturer’s beginnings go back to the Cornell Tech Farm on Pre-Emption Road in 2004. There, the company grew its unique product into a regional brand with eyes on the national market.
A move from the Tech Farm into the old Tops International store on Routes 5&20 in 2016 was indicative of how much the company had grown. In recent years they’ve become the sponsor of a major college football bowl game, a logical extension of their marketing aimed at athletes. Cheribundi officials said research suggests their products help reduce muscle soreness and that they assist in muscle recovery from heavy physical exercise. Many pro and college football teams swear by the stuff, said Mike Hagan, Cheribundi’s chief executive officer.
Thus it came as a surprise in local circles that the company announced it was moving its manufacturing operations from Geneva to Shelby, Michigan, where a major co-packer will produce and bottle Cheribundi’s products.
While the company is selling a lot more juice these days, its cost structure had become unsustainable, said Hagan in an interview with the Finger Lakes Times Wednesday at his office, where nearby, workers were still bottling the company’s products.
Hagan said the company’s private shareholders, including two large private equity firms, were eager to see Cheribundi turn a profit, which would make it an attractive acquisition.
“We were trying to build it up to sell it,” he said. “The more we grew our revenues, the more losses we incurred.”
Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said Cheribundi’s decision is “unfortunate and disappointing. I know some of the people who were working there, and it’s going to be hard on them to find a job with similar pay and benefits. It’s disappointing because the resources of this area helped the company along, and then the leaders make a business judgment (that) there’s more profit elsewhere, and off they go.”
Mike Manikowski, Ontario County’s director of economic development, met with Hagen Wednesday to discuss the move of manufacturing operations to Michigan.
“I wanted a de-brief. I wanted to understand (the decision),” he said. “It’s totally a business decision.”
“It’s very disappointing,” he added. “I’m concerned for the people (losing their jobs).”
Hagan said Cheribundi’s options were limited.
“The company had grown to a scale that we really had to take a hard look at our supply-chain costs,” said Hagan. “If you’re going to be a national company, your supply-chain costs can dictate whether your business enterprise can survive.”
The supply chain Hagan is referring to is tart cherries, and they are not grown in large quantities in many places. Cheribundi gets tart cherries from Wayne County, but it’s a minor crop in a place where apples rule, and producers there can’t supply enough of them for the company’s needs, Hagan said.
That meant Cheribundi had to go to the state with the largest tart cherry production: Michigan.
Producing juice hundreds of miles away from the source of a majority of its cherries wasn’t making sense, he said.
“We need to be closer to where the bulk of the cherries are coming from,” said Hagan.
Shipping and storage costs — the cherries are frozen within 24 hours and then stored in warehouses in New York and Michigan — also have contributed to the unprofitability of Cheribundi, he said, adding that the new processor has refrigeration facilities on site.
“With the combination of the fruit and the cost of processing, it was a decision that while difficult, had to be made,” he said. “We’d been thinking about this for a couple of years. … We’d been losing money, and the shareholders (private owners) had been patient long enough.”
Distribution costs will be reduced in Michigan as well, which is far closer to the nation’s geographical center, Hagan noted.
With the move to contract manufacturing and reduced transportation costs, Hagan expects Cheribundi to achieve profitability by the end of this year.
“It’s highly compelling cost savings,” Manikowski noted.
Hagan said he was part of the management team that delivered the news to employees last Friday. Manufacturing operations end this week.
“There is a lot of emotion,” said Hagan, who said he knows what it’s like to lose a job. “They’re family. They’re connected to the area. This was a business decision. It was either that (move manufacturing) or go bankrupt.”
Hagan emphasized that the company’s administrative offices and Cheribundi’s testing lab will remain in the facility, which Hagan estimated Cheribundi spent some $2 million rehabbing.
They’re in a long-term lease, and Hagan hopes to sublease the manufacturing space. The juice-making and packing equipment is being sold to the contract manufacturer, which he declined to identify.
Manikowski said Cheribundi has “class A manufacturing space. We’ll work with them to bring somebody into that great production space.”
The Michigan packer Cheribundi has selected to take over its juice operations has offered positions to about eight Geneva workers, and some have accepted, said Hagan. All the employees affected are getting severance packages, and Cheribundi will provide assistance to help them find new jobs.
Cheribundi employs nearly 60 full- and part-time workers in Geneva, he said, adding that less than 20 of them are in manufacturing.
The move of manufacturing is not the only change at the company. Former Cheribundi CEO Steve Pear left Cheribundi in 2019 “to pursue other interests,” with Hagan succeeding him. The company said in an announcement last June that Hagan and Pear “successfully established a national footprint for the Cheribundi brand, extending the Cheribundi product line and growing retail sales.”