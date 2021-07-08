SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has hired Jeffrey Chien as it information technology manager.
Chien comes to Sodus-based Reliant from Bio-Optronics Inc., where he served in the same role. Some of Chien’s responsibilities at Bio-Optronics included preparing and executing IT strategies.
In his new role, Chien will oversee the credit union’s technology systems, including hardware, software and operations; mentor and coach departmental staff members; and coordinate the design and implementation of new systems and programs.
“I look forward to working with our staff to help our members successfully achieve their financial goals,” Chien said.
Chien owns a bachelor’s degree in computer science from SUNY Geneseo. He lives in Geneseo with his wife and two children.