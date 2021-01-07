GENEVA — This Ontario County city has provided more than $250,000 through the Small Business Disaster Grant program, assisting 42 entities that have been impacted by COVID-19.
At least one of those local business owners is appreciative.
“Thank you, God, for the Small Business Disaster Grant,” said Raul Fuentes, owner of Creator’s Touch Barbershop and a Small Business Disaster Grant recipient. “The program helped restore my business back up to par.”
Funds for the Small Business Disaster Grant program started from utilizing a portion of the City’s 2020 Microenterprise Assistance Program, approved by New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The city’s Revolving Loan Fund, Local Development Corp., and Industrial Development Agency also contributed to the pot.
The Small Business Disaster Grant program was created with the goal of helping businesses survive the COVID-19 crisis by providing grant funding to pay operating expenses. Grant awards ranged from $1,200 to $8,000 per business. They were based on eligible operating expenses over a three-month period. Business owners were reimbursed for expenses such as rent, utilities, insurance costs, payroll, inventory, advertising, and other expenses necessary to keep the business operational.
Creator’s Touch Barbershop was one of 36 businesses in the city helped through the Small Business Disaster Grant program.
“The disaster grant was everything a small business like mine needed to survive during this pandemic,” stated Marina Howard, owner of Simple Sweets Bakery, another grant recipient. “After doing everything I could think of to keep my business alive and running, it wasn’t even making enough to cover a fraction of basic operating costs. If it wasn’t for the disaster grant, I don’t think my business would have survived.”
“Small businesses contribute greatly to the vibrancy of Geneva,” City Manager Sage Gerling added. “As a community we are committed to working together to be stronger post COVID-19. Thus, we are grateful to the State and local entities that contributed towards this program.”