GENEVA — The city once again is looking to develop a gaping hole on South Exchange Street where buildings stood many years ago.
As a first step toward potential redevelopment of the site, commonly called the OEO — it stands for Office of Economic Opportunity — the city is pitching to the Planning Board a proposal to combine three city-owned lots into one parcel of 0.85 acres.
A public hearing on its application is planned for 7 p.m. Monday in the Public Safety Building, 255 Exchange St. The Planning Board could vote to combine the lots following the hearing.
In 2013, the city, led by then-Manager Matt Horn, solicited proposals for development of the land but refocused it as a larger, 10-acre site. There has been some development in the area, but the South Exchange Street spot remains vacant.
City Manager Amie Hendrix said the combining of parcels is the first step in pitching development proposals.
“The impetus for this is to combine the lots so we may create an RFP (request for proposals) for developers to look at a new use for this lot,” she said. “We are continuing to look at ways to place city-owned properties that are not in use back on the tax roll.”
The lot on the east side of Exchange Street would be zoned to allow buildings of no more than 45 feet in height.
A mixed-use development was considered as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative project plan; ultimately, it was pulled.
Neighbors interested in reviewing subdivision site maps can visit cityofgenevany.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=718 to learn more.