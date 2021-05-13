CANANDAIGUA — The Clark Manor House recently broke ground on a new addition that will provide handicapped access to residents and visitors allowing the adult home to be approved as an Enhanced Assisted Living Residence (EALR). Once the six-month construction is completed, the state will be able to certify The Clark Manor House as an EALR allowing residents to remain in a home-like setting while aging in place. The Clark Manor House will be the first and only EALR in Ontario County.
Over the past 10 years, CMH Administrator Debbra Woodruff and the board of managers have noticed the age of residents increasing. With advanced age comes more health care needs and because of state regulations, residents had to be referred to higher levels of care.
“It’s disheartening to have to say good-bye to a resident who needs a little extra care because we aren’t certified to provide that care,” said Woodruff, noting that the new certification will eliminate the problem.