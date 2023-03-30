MANCHESTER — Fans of such national food and beverage brands such as Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks will be pleased to know they’ll be able to sample all three — and more — with the reopening of the Clifton Springs Service Area on the New York State Thruway.
The authority said the travel stop is the fifth new service area to open on the Thruway as part of a $450 million project to redevelop and modernize all 27 service areas. It follows the Iroquois, Indian Castle, Chittenango, and Junius Ponds service areas.
The Thruway Authority said the Clifton Springs Service Area is more than 20,000 square feet, making it nearly triple the size of the first three locations to open.
And, the food and beverage pickings are plentiful. Besides Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A (opening soon) and a Starbucks drive-thru, the stop also features the pretzel-maker Auntie Anne’s (opening soon), an Applegreen Market Store, and Taste NY food and drink products. The service area also includes outdoor seating and a playground, as well as farm market space and a dog-walking area.
There will be a climate-controlled pet enclosure and a private nursing area. A digital tourism kiosk and six high speed EV chargers are coming in the future, according to the Thruway Authority.
The Thruway Authority said the service area projects are being done in conjunction with Empire State Thruway Partners and are funded through a public-private partnership, with no toll or tax dollars being used for construction.
The authority’s 27 service areas are used by the 250 million vehicles that travel the Thruway system every year.