GENEVA — Climbing Bines started crafting ales and growing its own hops 15 years ago, developing a business that now includes a tasting room and events venue on hills overlooking Seneca Lake in the Yates County town of Torrey.
Its owners were always thinking bigger, though.
“It was always our idea to expand,” said Brianne Hansen, who owns the business with husband, Chris, and their partners, Matt and Maggie Klehammer.
They found the place to do it.
Climbing Bines Wood Fired has opened in the former Opus space at 486 Exchange St. in downtown Geneva. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday afternoon to celebrate Geneva’s newest food-and-beverage business.
It’s the third craft brewery to set up shop in the area. Twisted Rail is across the street in a former movie theater, while Lake Drum Brewing has been a mainstay on East Castle Street for years.
Brianne said Climbing Bines purchased the building from Heather Tompkins and Chelsey Madia and, basically, have changed out the interior, except for the giant brick oven that plays a key role in Climbing Bines’ entry into the food business.
At their Torrey location, food trucks largely provided the eats, Brianne said.
“This is the first time we’ve ever served food,” she said.
While Climbing Bines’ many ales are a featured attraction in Geneva, Climbing Bines Wood Fired is a different incarnation, Brianne explained.
“It’s definitely a bar with food,” she said.
That means that cocktails, ciders and hard seltzers are part of the mix too, she said.
However, because they’re working off their farm brewery license, all the beverages are New York products — from the distillers to the cidermakers.
Brianne said they’re excited to be in Geneva, which she said Climbing Bines has been eyeing for several years.
“This was always in the cards for us,” she said. “It’s exciting to be in Geneva. Everyone has been so welcoming.”
Her husband agreed.
“We have been trying to find a spot in Geneva to expand for years, and this was a perfect opportunity,” Chris added. “We are hoping to bring the same energy, entertainment, and fun that we have at our farm to the city.”
The building renovations started in January, Brianne said, with two contractors handling the work.
“We slowly chipped away,” she said. “We thought we’d just put a little paint on the walls. We ended up gutting it.”
Besides new paint, there’s new flooring, a new bar and furniture, as well as a stage for performances.
“It’s a totally new space,” she said.
Brianne emphasized they want Climbing Bines Wood Fired to be a place for families, also. Besides adult drinks, they’re offering “Fruity Marys” for the kids, as well as ice-cream sandwiches from Seneca Farms in Penn Yan.
“We’re hoping we get lots of families,” she said.
They’ve hired a manager to handle the Geneva operations, while some Climbing Bines employees from the farm and brewery are in Geneva as well.
“We want the same sort of customer service and vibe,” she said.
Brianne said the new location will also help the company introduce its ales to people who might not have tasted them. And, the Geneva location should augment the business during the colder months, when visits to the Torrey tasting room tend to drop, she noted.
The Geneva Business Improvement District said it is pleased to have Climbing Bines in Geneva.
“Climbing Bines is another opportunity for people to see what great craft beer the Finger Lakes and Geneva have to offer, and their wood-fired pizza and cool atmosphere provides another great spot in downtown to have a great night and enjoy this beautiful region. We look forward to working with them, we look forward to their success, and we look forward to joining in the fun.”