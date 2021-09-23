CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has hired Deana King as assistant vice president, fiduciary compliance officer.
King brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to CNB’s Compliance Department. She has held positions at M&T Bank as senior compliance officer and, most recently, as vice president, complaint unit manager at M&T Securities.
She began her banking career at Citigroup/Citicorp Investments Services, holding a senior administrative principal position, where she managed compliance and regulatory functions in the Upstate New York region.
King earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the SUNY Cortland. She holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Series 7, 24, 53, and 66 licenses, as well as state life, accident and health insurance licenses.
She lives in Brighton with her husband and two daughters.