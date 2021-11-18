CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has added John Soldi to its Commercial Services division as vice president, relationship manager.
Soldi has more than 10 years of experience in financial services and brings a commercial and industrial lending background to CNB. He has held relationship management roles in business banking at Bank of America and most recently as vice president at Key Bank.
Soldi received his bachelor’s degree in management from St. John Fisher College.
He lives in Spencerport with his wife, son, and daughter.