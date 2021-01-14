BLOOMFIELD — Judy Reader has retired as Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s Bloomfield community office manager.
Kimberly Brewer was appointed as her successor, effective Jan. 1.
Reader joined CNB in 1989 as teller at the Mendon community office. She worked as head teller in the Victor office, as well as covering other area branches as a customer service representative. Reader had worked in her current role for 14 years.
Brewer started at CNB in 2001 as a float teller in the Canandaigua region. She progressed to financial services representative and has been assistant manager of the Bloomfield office since 2009.
She is on the board of the Ontario County Youth Bureau and is a member of Bloomfield Rotary.