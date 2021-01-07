CANANDAIGUA — Mark Allman has retired as the community office manager of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s Farmington Branch.
Chris Guck was appointed as Allman’s successor. Guck began his new duties Jan. 1.
Allman worked in the banking industry for 45-plus years. He joined CNB in 2003 with a history of successful branch management, including the development of several satellite locations from the ground up. He earned his degree from Monroe Community College and was a member of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce.
Guck joined CNB in August 2020 as an assistant vice president. He brings more than 12 years of experience, most recently as Financial Center manager at Bank of America, to his managerial role in Farmington.
Guck has spent this past fall getting to know Farmington and building new connections within the community.
“(I am) thrilled to be working for a community bank that really focuses on the needs of each customer,” Guck said in a press release.
Guck and his wife have three daughters.