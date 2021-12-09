CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has hired Jane Kehoe as Assistant Vice President — Compliance Officer.
Kehoe brings 17 years of experience in legal, financial, and compliance to CNB. Most recently, she managed the Compliance Department at LOGS Legal Group LLP (formerly Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak), a Rochester firm that provides end-to-end consumer default-related legal services. Prior to joining LOGS Legal Group, Jane held the position of Foreclosure Department Manager at the Rochester firm of Forsyth, Howe, O’Dwyer, Kalb & Murphy, P.C.
Kehoe volunteers annually as a team leader for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. A resident of West Henrietta, she and her husband have two grown sons. They enjoy golf, kayaking, hiking, and classic cars.