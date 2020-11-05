CANANDAIGUA — Bethany Arnold has joined Canandaigua National Bank & Trust as vice-president, cash management officer.
Arnold joins CNB with nearly 20 years’ experience in commercial cash and retail branch management. Her previous role was at M&T Bank, where she spent the last 12 years as vice-president and treasury management consultant.
In her new position, she will be supporting commercial and business banking customers with comprehensive cash management solutions.
Arnold is a graduate of St. John Fisher College with a Bachelor of Science degree in management and a minor in marketing. As a Girl Scout leader, she is active in the local community.
She lives in Webster with her husband and two children.