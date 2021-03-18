GENEVA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust will open its 25th branch office at 287 Hamilton St. later this year, the site of the former Friendly’s. It will be staffed by a management team familiar to the Geneva community.
Diana Perry has assumed the position of community office manager. Perry comes to CNB with 20 years of experience. She graduated from Finger Lakes Community College with an associate degree in business administration, and was admitted into the Phi Theta Kappa and Alpha Beta Gamma honor societies. Perry is a member of Geneva Rotary, and volunteers with the Business Improvement District and the Sons and Daughters of Italy.
Polly Clark is community office assistant manager. She has 12 years of experience in financial services. Clark earned her travel and tourism associate degree from the Southeastern Academy of Travel and Tourism in Kissimmee, Fla. She serves on the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.