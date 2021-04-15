CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, which will be opening a Geneva branch office later this year, will host three Community Shred Days. Each offers complimentary shredding services with a secure provider.
Collect the documents you want shredded and bring them to the location or date that is most convenient. Remember to consult retention guidelines before disposing of a document.
One of the three shred days will happen locally. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at CNB Canandaigua’s main office at 72 S. Main St.
A CNB security expert will be available to provide education and advice on how to prevent identity theft.
CNB has helped recycle 244.69 tons of paper since the initial launch of Community Shred Days in 2013.
Face coverings are required. Those participating are asked to remain in their vehicles throughout the drop-off and shredding process.
The limit is 10 boxes/bags per vehicle.