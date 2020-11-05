CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted three of its employees to bank officers.
Tracie Evans, a commercial services technical specialist, joined CNB in 2003. For the last 10 years she has been the primary resource for all things regarding commercial online banking. She conducts setups, audits, and system testing while also managing daily customer issues.
Gina Jacques, a risk specialist, has been with CNB since 2001. She has served multiple roles at CNB and is currently a part of the organization’s Fraud Risk Program. She has achieved and maintained the certifications for a Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified BSA/AML Professional, and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist.
Jamie Marano, a digital service product manager, started part-time with CNB in 1995. Soon after she gained experience through serving in the roles of teller, financial services representative, training specialist, and training supervisor. Since 2015 she has filled the role as product management associate which has prepared her for the new position.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has 24 branch offices in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three financial services offices, including one in Canandaigua.
