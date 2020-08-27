CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted Community Office Managers Melissa DeSain, Amy Force, and Harry Gibbs to the positions of assistant vice-president.
DeSain began her career with CNB in 2016 as a financial services representative, and has been the manager at the Manchester/Shortsville office since the beginning of 2019. She is a graduate of Nazareth College and is a member of the Geneva Kiwanis and the Manchester-Shortsville Chamber of Commerce.
Force has been an integral part of the Honeoye office for 20-plus years, and was promoted to manager of the office in 2019. She completed her education and training through Dale Carnegie Training-Skills for Success, and Integrity Solutions-Integrity Coaching & Integrity Selling. Force is a member of the Honeoye Lake Rotary Club and a board member of the Honeoye Lake Rotary Foundation.
Gibbs joined CNB as a teller in 2015 and has been a community office manager since 2017. He earned his degree from Spring Arbor University in Michigan. Gibbs is a member of the Penfield Business Chamber and a director on the board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Rochester Area.