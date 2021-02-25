CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted Lindsay Mohr and Lindsay Tiballi to positions of vice president.
Both started with CNB in 2011.
Mohr has held many roles in retail banking, including three years as a business banking officer. She moved into her role as commercial services officer in 2019.
She owns a bachelor's degree in English, and has completed MBA courses in leadership, management, accounting, financial analysis, and strategic planning at St. John Fisher College.
Mohr is a board member at Pathstone Housing Action and Development Corps., and a loan committee member at Venture Jobs Foundation. She volunteers with Foodlink and the Perinton Food Shelf.
Tiballi has over 16 years of commercial lending experience. At CNB, she worked as a portfolio manager in the Commercial Services Group prior to becoming business banking portfolio officer in the Business Banking Unit.
She graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from Rochester Institute of Technology and earned her Master of Business Administration degree from Keuka College. She has also completed training through the American Bankers Association National Commercial Lending School.
Tiballi is a past committee member for Stuart Horse Trials and holds a professional membership in the Risk Management Association.