CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) will sponsor the 2021 Hillside Special Santa online program.
The Hillside Family of Agencies provides services to at-risk youth ranging from community-based programs and in-home services to day treatment and residential care. The Hillside Special Santa program provides gifts to children and families served by Hillside programs. The program moved fully online in 2020 due to the pandemic continues to be fully online again in 2021.
CNB has been a long-time supporter of the Special Santa program, displaying gift tag trees in their lobbies and gift collection throughout its branch network. The 2021 corporate sponsorship directly supports the ability to provide gifts to several Hillside families.
Last year Special Santa provided gifts for more than 4,000 young people and families served by Hillside with support from CNB, its employees and customers, and other generous donors. To learn more about the ways to support the Hillside Special Santa program, visit www.hillside.com/foundation/events/special-santa.