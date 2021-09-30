GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its next Business After Hours Networking Mixer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s newly opened Geneva branch office at 291 Hamilton St. The mixer is planned for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13.
Attendees will have the opportunity to visit and tour CNB’s newest office location, which was previously the Friendly’s Restaurant building. Guests also will be able enjoy refreshments, meet with CNB staff, and learn more about their services throughout the community. A presentation and multiple drawings, as well as a group photo, will take place shortly after 6 p.m.
Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Business After Hours season pass holders are encouraged to use their guest passes and bring a co-worker or friend, and all 2020 season passes sold prior to Covid-19 shutdowns will be accepted. Season pass holders do not need to have their physical pass present with them to attend the event.
Attendees are asked to RSVP no later Oct. 12 by contacting the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or emailing info@genevany.com.