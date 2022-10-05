GENEVA — Geneva Industrial Development Agency member Jason Fulton suggesed this summer the agency consider selling the Enterprise Development Center because, from what he could see, the business-incubator space was losing money.
Now Fulton and two other IDA members are part of a committee charged with assessing the facility’s future, with its first meeting set for 3 p.m. today. (Oct. 5)
The committee also includes Irene Rodriguez and R.J. Passalacqua. They will meet at the Castle Street offices of MRB Group, which provides administrative support for the IDA.
Board Chair Anne Nenneau said in September the time had come to decide whether the former American Can facility, which is in need of significant repairs, should continue to receive IDA support or whether it should be sold. She also said the committee needs to decide whether it fits the agency’s mission of encouraging business development in the city.
According to the committee’s agenda, members will elect a chair, define the committee’s purpose, review existing GEDC conditions, and ponder various scenarios for the facility.
In a GEDC Committee overview outlined at the IDA’s September meeting, the committee will look at, among other things, selling all or part of the facility while recognizing the city has agreements to use space for the Department of Public Works and the kitchen Finger Lakes Provisions now rents after the departure of RealEats, which moved to the old Cheribundi facility off Routes 5&20 in the town.
Other options include making upgrades to attract a potential buyer or for current tenants, along with making vacant spaces more marketable.
The IDA could seek additional grants to pay for those improvements.
The meeting can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3C2R9G0.
The committee will detail its findings to the full IDA board in January.