Community Bank System Inc., the parent company of Community Bank N.A., has been recognized with three honors.
In January, Forbes released its rankings of America’s Best Banks for 2021, and Community Bank was ranked seventh in the nation based on its growth, credit quality, and profitability. This is the 12th year in a row Community Bank has ranked among the top 12 in Forbes’ ranking of America’s Best Banks.
In order to create the ranking of America’s Best Banks for 2021, Forbes reviewed the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by asset size, excluding financial institutions where the top-level parent was based outside the United States. Forbes examined 10 metrics: return-on-average tangible common equity; return-on-average assets; net interest margin; efficiency ratio; net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans; non-performing assets as a percentage of assets; CET1 ratio; risk-based capital ratio; reserves as a percentage of non-performing assets; and operating revenue growth.
Forbes also included Community Bank among the banks recognized in its ranking of the World’s Best Banks for 2020. That recognition was based on customer surveys designed to measure the best banks in nearly two dozen countries. The banks were rated on the responses regarding customers’ overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five additional categories: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice.
In addition, Community Bank was recognized by BankDirector Magazine in its 2021 RankingBanking study as an industry “performance powerhouse.” Community Bank received the following rankings from BankDirector:
• 10th overall as a Top Performer.
• First for the Best Retail Strategy.
• Third for Best Employer.
• Fifth for Best Credit Risk Strategy.
In order to create the RankingBanking Performance Powerhouse ranking, BankDirector examined multiple factors that impact a bank’s performance, including profitability, revenue generation, growth, efficiency and credit risk, and looked into each bank’s retail and lending strategies.
“Performance starts and ends with our culture, which includes treating people well and building a company where employees are proud to work,” Community Bank President and CEO Mark Tryniski said. “That, to me, is the secret to our success.”
“To be consistently recognized by Forbes as a top-ranked bank is quite an honor,” Community Bank Regional Manager Eric Garvin said. “Our Forbes rankings, coupled with the BankDirector Magazine’s performance powerhouse rankings, is a testament to our commitment to our community and our bank’s financial strength.”