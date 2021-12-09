ROCHESTER — Community Bank has added Blaine Minor to its team as commercial banking officer. In his new role, Minor will oversee business development, customer retention and cross-selling commercial products.
Previously, Minor spent 13 years with Corning Credit Union, where he spent the majority of his time as a lender in the commercial lending department.
“We are excited to welcome Blaine to our Community Bank team,” Commercial Banking Group Manager James Vedora said. “He will be a valuable asset and brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the team that our commercial customers will benefit from.”
Minor earned his bachelor’s degree in network administration from Alfred State. He has volunteered as a student mentor for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy for three years and previously sat on the board of REDEC Relending Corporation.