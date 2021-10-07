For the fourth consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day Sept. 28 by showing support for its community with donations to local non-profits.
In total, Community Bank donated $53,750 to local non-profits across its four-state footprint in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Locally, three branches in Seneca County contributed $250 to local nonprofits of their choice, including:
- Ovid, to the Reformed Church Kitchen Cupboard.
- Seneca Falls, to Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex that supports wildlife habitat, bird research and wetland restoration.
- Waterloo, to the Waterloo VFW Memorial Post 6433.
“We’re proud to participate in Good Neighbor Day each year,” Community Bank Regional Manager Jody Tonkery said. “The sense of community is celebrated and nurtured in our neighborhoods where we support each other to build thriving communities.”
National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 by Becky Mattson from Lakeside, Mont., and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities. It is celebrated annually on Sept. 28 as a day of gratitude and community building.