Community Bank celebrated National Good Neighbor Day Sept. 28. Branches across the bank’s four-state footprint marked the day by donating to community causes and organizations to make an impact close to home.
Branches in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates contributed to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Canandaigua Kiwanis Club, Care First, Naples Angels, Phelps Community Center, Seneca County House of Concern, South Seneca Community Services Center Inc, The Salvation Army, Thrive to Survive, Village of Rushville Community Park, the Wayne County Action Program and Wounded Warriors.