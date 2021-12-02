VICTOR — Community Bank has promoted Christopher “Chris” Humphrey to vice president/commercial banking team leader.
In his new role, Humphrey will manage the Rochester commercial banking team. He will work to develop new business, manage existing client relationships, and lead the Rochester team to maximize loan growth and customer retention.
Humphrey has over 15 years of experience in the banking industry. He joined the Community Bank team more than four years ago as a vice president/commercial banker. He was a commercial banker at Five Star Bank prior to that.
“Chris’ industry experience and in-depth financial knowledge have made him a valued member of the Community Bank team,” Community Bank Commercial Banking Group Manager Jim Vedora said. “He is a true asset to our team and customers, and we’re thrilled to have him move into this critical role.”
Humphrey lives in Fairport with his wife, Caren, and children, Clara and Anna.