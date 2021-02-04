Community Bank N.A. wrapped up 2020 by donating more than $130,000 to non-profit organizations.
Donations have been made throughout the bank’s four-state footprint of New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. From donating time volunteering in the community, holding toy, clothing and food drives, and annual pay-it-forward celebrations such as Good Neighbor Day and Random Acts of Kindness Day, the bank continues to give back to the community. In 2020, the bank donated more than $1.9 million and has remained committed to giving back throughout this year.
Each Community Bank branch and operations center selected a local non-profit in its region to support. In the Finger Lakes, Community Bank donated to Hospeace House in Naples; Phelps Community Food Cupboard; Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes; Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes in Geneva; The Salvation Army of Geneva; and Mercy Flight.
“We were thrilled to further support the community by donating more than $130,000 to non-profit organizations this December,” Community Bank regional manager Eric Garvin said. “We hope that our donations made their holiday seasons brighter. We’re truly honored to be a part of this wonderful community.”