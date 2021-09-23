VICTOR — Constellation Brands Inc., one of America’s largest producers and marketers of beer, wine and spirits, is moving its global headquarters from Ontario County to downtown Rochester.
Gov. Kathy Hochul was among a number of dignitaries at Wednesday’s public announcement.
“Constellation Brands’ exciting decision to expand its regional operations and establish its new headquarters in downtown Rochester will help to further advance our efforts to create new, good-paying jobs and a thriving city center,” Hochul said.
Currently headquartered in Victor, the Fortune 500 company plans to invest $50 million to renovate five buildings on the Aqueduct campus between East Main and Broad streets, across from Blue Cross Arena.
Constellation’s move is one of the cornerstone projects of the “ROC the Riverway” program along the Genesee River, intended to make Rochester’s riverfront a destination hub for entertainment, businesses, and outdoor recreation.
“Downtown Rochester’s Innovation Zone is already home to some of the most talent-rich companies in the world,” Hochul said. “This transformative project at the historic Aqueduct Building will also help to maximize our $50 million ROC The Riverway efforts, which are reimagining and transforming the waterfront along the beautiful Genesee River, helping Rochester to thrive for generations to come.”
The construction is, tentatively, scheduled to begin mid-to-late 2022. The new headquarters is expected to be ready for Constellation employees in the spring of 2024.
Constellation Brands expects to create more than 80 new jobs as part of the project in addition to the more than 340 jobs that will move to Aqueduct.
“A move to downtown Rochester provides opportunity to recruit and attract from a broad and diverse talent pool from the region that will help us achieve our long-term business ambitions, while also contributing to the positive momentum and vibrancy growing in the city today,” said Bill Newlands, president and CEO of Constellation Brands.
Added Rob Sands, executive chairman of Constellation’s Board of Directors: “We have been a proud member of the Rochester community and surrounding area for more than 75 years, and remain committed to maintaining our presence locally. We believe this move will foster collaboration within the company and the community while contributing to Rochester’s revitalization efforts.”
Sands’ father, Marvin, founded the company as Canandaigua Industries in 1945. It was incorporated as the Canandaigua Wine Co. in 1972. In 2000, it was renamed Constellation Brands.
The company will continue to have a significant presence in Ontario County, as approximately 200 employees will continue to work in its office building on North Bloomfield Road in Canandaigua. The building is home to a number of departments, including finance and IT.
With about 9,000 employees and 40 facilities worldwide, Constellation Brands is the largest beer import company in the United States. Among its more than 100 brands are wines such as Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois and Richards Wild Irish Rose, beers such as Corona and Negra Modelo, and spirits to include Svedka Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.